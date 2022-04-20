    Menu
    COVID-19: Saudi Arabia suspends schools, universities

    April20/ 2022


    Riyadh: Saudi Arabia has announced that schools and universities in the kingdom are suspended in a bid to curb the spread of the novel coronavirus.

    The decision, to be enforced as of March 9, will continue till further notice, the Saudi Press Agency said, quoting a statement by the education ministry on Sunday, Xinhua reported.

    The decision came one day after schools and universities were suspended in Qatif region over reported COVID-19 cases there.

    Saudi Arabia has so far registered 11 COVID-19 cases.

    The ministry said virtual education programs would be activated to ensure students will not miss their studies.

    --IANS

