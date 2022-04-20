Covid-19: Samsung India donates Rs 2 crore to Uttar Pradesh

Gurugram: Samsung India on Wednesday announced that it has contributed Rs 2 crore to the Uttar Pradesh State Disaster Management Authority (UPSDMA) to support the state''s fight against the Covid-19 pandemic. In addition to this, the South Korean giant has also supported the local administration and community in Gautam Budh Nagar by providing hospitals with medical equipment required in the preventive drive against the pandemic. Samsung has provided 10,000 Preventive Masks and 6,000 Personal Preventive Equipment (PPE) kits to the hospitals.

The company has also provided a large number of infra-red thermometers and public address systems as well as 300 air purifiers to help improve ambient air quality in medical facilities. Samsung also supported the local administration and local police in Noida in providing food packets to local communities. "Samsung is our valuable partner and together we are committed to building UP into a world-class global electronic hub," Uttar Pradesh''s MSME Minister Siddharth Nath Singh, said in a statement.

The UP Government will utilise these funds for Covid-19 related relief, containment and preventive measures to combat the pandemic in the state. "Our contribution to the Uttar Pradesh State Disaster Management Authority is a part of that commitment, "said Peter Rhee, Corporate Vice President, Samsung India.

Recently, Samsung has earmarked Rs 20 crore to support the Central government as well as State governments in their fight against the pandemic. In April, it contributed Rs 15 crore to the PM-CARES Fund.

