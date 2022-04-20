COVID-19: Samajwadi Party MP provides Rs 15 lakh for masks and sanitisers in Banda

Banda: In the aftermath of COVID-19 outbreak, Samajwadi Party (SP) MP Vishambhar Prasad Nishad on Wednesday donated Rs 15 lakh for distribution of masks and sanitisers in the Banda district of the state.

In a letter to the District Magistrate, Nishad said: "In view of the serious situation regarding the coronavirus in the country, I am providing a sum of Rs 15 lakh for the second installment of the MP Local Area Development Scheme 2017-18, to fulfill the requirements of masks and sanitisers in Banda district."

The total number of confirmed coronavirus cases in India rose to 562, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Wednesday. (ANI)