    COVID-19: Restricted access to BJP's Kumaon office in Uttarakhand for next 15 days

    April20/ 2022


    Haldwani: In view of COVID-19, BJP's divisional office in Kumaon will be enforcing restricted access for next 15 days, the party said on Saturday.

    A press release from Uttarakhand BJP read, "According to the directions of the Uttarakhand BJP, in view of COVID-19, from Sunday till the next 15 days, movement of any persons is prohibited in the BJP's Kumaon division office in Haldwani."

    A complete lockdown has been imposed in four districts in Uttarakhand on Saturdays and Sundays in view of COVID-19, according to a state government's order. (ANI)

