COVID-19: Qatar WC stadium''s launch celebrates frontline workers

Doha: The State of Qatar launched the Education City Stadium -- the third tournament-ready venue for the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022.

The stadium''s inauguration was marked during special programmes on the Supreme Committee for Delivery & Legacy''s (SC) social media platforms.

The highlight of the programmes was a speech by The Amir, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani.

Launching Education City Stadium digitally, and in compliance with the protective measures implemented by the State of Qatar, affirms the SC''s commitment to deliver its projects on schedule  despite the current circumstances.

The stadium''s successful completion was dedicated to frontline workers who have worked tirelessly during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, a statement said.

Nicknamed the ''Diamond in the Desert'', the 40,000-capacity venue, located within Qatar Foundation''s Education City, is the first World Cup stadium to achieve a five-star sustainability rating under the Global Sustainability Assessment System.

H.E. Hassan Al Thawadi, Secretary General of the SC, said: "The completion of Education City Stadium is yet another milestone as we inch ever closer to the first FIFA World Cup in the Middle East and Arab world.

"Launching the stadium now  while the world is overcoming the coronavirus pandemic  shows everyone that there is light at the end of the tunnel and brighter days ahead. We are proud to pay tribute to the frontline workers who remain at the forefront in the battle against COVID-19 and look forward to bringing the world together  at this stadium and others  using the unifying power of football in 2022."

FIFA President, Gianni Infantino, said: "Tonight, we pay a very special tribute to those who suffered, fought and are still fighting against the COVID-19 pandemic and giving us a remarkable example of resilience during such a difficult moment.

"We must not forget: health comes first. In some parts of the world, it is already possible to look ahead to better times. In others, we still have to be extremely careful, stay strong and united. In the meantime, the new stadium in Education City reminds us that football will return, and with more passion than ever."

--IANS