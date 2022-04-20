COVID-19: Puri's Jagannath Temple to remain closed for devotees on Sundays

Puri (Odisha): In view of the rising cases of COVID-19, the Shree Jagannath Temple Administration (SJTA) issued a fresh Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) on Saturday according to which the temple will remain shut for devotees on Sundays.

According to the norms, the temple will open from Monday to Saturday and public darshan will start at 6 am.

This was decided in a meeting held by SJTA chief Krishan Kumar with all stakeholders with detailed discussions on the implementation of guidelines laid down in the SOP.

According to a statement issued by Kumar mentioning the SOP, there will be complete sanitisation of the temple premises every Sunday and the night time sanitisation will be conducted twice a week after the closure of the temple for public darshan.

It further said that there should be strict enforcement for ensuring Covid appropriate behaviour by devotees, adding that guidelines issued by the State Government with respect to restrictions on persons coming from other states shall be scrupulously followed.

The SOP guidelines will be reviewed further from time to time to facilitate the Darshan by the devotees and also for the management of the COV1D-19 pandemic, said the statement. (ANI)