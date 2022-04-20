COVID-19: Puducherry to impose lockdown till April 26

Puducherry: Amid the rise in COVID-19 cases across the country, the Union Territory of Puducherry on Wednesday decided to impose lockdown till April 26.

The Union Territory yesterday also imposed a night curfew from 10 pm to 5 am.

According to an official letter, all shops should decide on the timings of closing their shops in such a manner that all of them will be back to their residences by 10 pm.

Hotels have been asked to close down dine-in services by 8 pm, with only home delivery services open till 10 pm.

Puducherry reported 4,692 active cases of Covid-19 till yesterday, according to Union Health Ministry.

The COVID-19 situation in India has been worsening amid the second wave of coronavirus infections. For the past four days, the country has been reporting in excess of two lakh coronavirus infections and over 1,000 related deaths on a daily basis.

The country has reported 2,59,170 new COVID-19 infections and 1,761 deaths in the last 24 hours yesterday. (ANI)