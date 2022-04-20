Covid-19: Private Doctor Tests Positive, Tally Reaches 28 In Bijnor

Chandpur (Bijnor): With one more positive case of Coronavirus, the no of Corona infected patients increased to 28 in the district, Bijnor on Tuesday.

According to the sources of Medical department, a 55 year old private doctor, residing in Chandpur City tested Corona positive on Monday late in the evening. DR KP Singh, incharge of CHC Siau said that the condition of the victim is serious and he has been placed on ventilator in Medical College Meerut. As soon as the CMO office received his test report corona positive, eight members of his family were picked up by the team of the health department and sent to quarantine centre. Their samples have also been sent for testing. The Locality of the patient, Kayasthan, has been sealed and sanitised for one kilometre, Mr Ghanshyam Verma, SDM, Chandpur said. The local people have been appealed not to violate the lockdown. It is said that the victim used to run his own clinic in Muslim dominated area and unfortunately he came in the contact of a corona infected person. It is third hot spot in the city. In the district no of hot spots increased to 17.