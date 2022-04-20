COVID-19: Preparations Underway At Lucknow's Mosque Ahead Of Re-Opening

Lucknow: The central government has allowed reopening of religious places from June 08 amid coronavirus pandemic. Sanitisation work and preparations are underway in a mosque at Lucknow. The authorities of Takvitul Iman Masjid are following strict guidelines of government amid COVID-19 outbreak. No one will be allowed to enter inside mosque without wearing face mask. According to Ministry of Health and Family Welfare guidelines touching of idols or holy books, choir or singing groups and physical offerings like prasad, distribution of holy water are not allowed.



