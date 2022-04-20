Covid 19: Positive Cases In UP Surge To 1,294 After 110 Fresh Cases Reported

Lucknow: With reports of 110 fresh cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday, the total number of cases in Uttar Pradesh has gone up to 1,294 though 140 people spread out in 53 districts have recovered so far.

However, at present, there are 1,134 active cases in 44 districts after eight districts there are no active cases. The death casualty due to Noval Coronavirs was 19 after one more death reported from Kanpur

State principal secretary health Amit Mohan Prasad said here on Tuesday that 1242 people are admitted in the isolation wards of the dedicated Covid hospital in the state while 10,800 people, who are the close contact of the positive patients are under facility quarantine.

"A total of 1,748 surveillance teams were formed on Monday to trace the contacts of the positive cases in the state and now a total of 23,000 such surveillance teams have been formed so far," he said.

He said on Monday 3039 samples were collected in the state in which 2,800 test reports were received. Talking about the pool tests, Mr Prasad clearly said that these pool tests would only be done in the buffer zone of the containment area for screening where there is less possibility of any positive case.

"Presently, KGMU was testing the pool samples but now efforts were on to commence pool tests in other labs also," he said. There are around 348 hotspots in the state while 23 temporary jails have been set up in the state where the Covid 19 suspects, against whom FIRs have been registered, have been lodged. It also includes those who attended a religious congregation in Delhi's Nizamuddin area.

Meanwhile, a spurt of fresh positive cases of Covid-19 has been reported from Rae Bareli where 33 new cases were detected on Tuesday. Among these 30 belong to individuals from Nasirabad who had participated in the Muslim congregation in Delhi. But these 30 people were already in quarantine. In Meerut, five fresh cases were reported while new 15 positive cases were reported from Moradabad. UNI