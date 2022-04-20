Covid 19: Positive Cases In UP Go Up To 480

Lucknow: The number of Covid 19 cases in Uttar Pradesh has gone up to 480 even as 45 people have recovered from the virus so far.

State principal secretary health Amit Mohan Prasad said here on Sunday that there are 480 positive cases of Covid 19 in the state covering 41 districts.

He claimed that now the testing of the samples were being taken in a big way and on Saturday a record 1640 samples were tested which will be taken up to 2000 mark very soon. "There are 576 patients of Covid 19 positive in the isolation beds of the hospital while 8084 people, the contacts of the positive, are under institutional quarantine. There are 931 ventilator beds in the dedicated Level -3 Covid hospitals in the state while every Level -1 Covid hospitals have oxygen facilities," Mr Prasad said.

He announced that on the instruction of chief minister Yogi Adityanath, now emergency services for other ailments have started in the government and other hospitals while from Monday to boost the telemedicine system in the state, private and retired doctors can enroll themselves, to aware the people about any ailment on phone. " the health department helpline 18001805145 will provide any patient or their family members about any health problem round the clock," he added.

Meanwhile, additional chief secretary home Awnish Awasthi said that the CM has directed to provide all essentials to the people who are residing in the hotspots in the state.

There are 135 hotspots in 15 districts of the state where around 342 cases of Coronavirs have been detected. These hotspots have 1.57 lakh houses with a population of over 10 lakhs.

Besides, the districts have also identified additional 59 hotspots where around one lakh people are residing where 75 cases of Covid 19 have been reported. "These hotspots have 80 per cent of the total positive cases and the strategy was working fully," Mr Awasthi said. The government has already registered 15,378 FIRs against 48,503 people for violation of the lock down while 485 people have been booked with 385 FIRs under EC Act for black marketing and hording in the state. UNI