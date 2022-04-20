Covid-19: PM sets up Economic Response Task Force

New Delhi: With an objective to lessen the negative impacts of Coronavirus epidemic on Indian economy, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday announced creation of the 'COVID-19 Economic Response Task Force'.

The task force will work in response to the feedback received from various state governments and it will be headed by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman.

"Coronavirus has affected the country's economy too. The government has decided to establish a COVID19 taskforce to study the impact and ensure what steps should be taken to lessen the impact of this infection which has affected the poor and middle class people greatly," the Prime Minister said in his televised address to the nation on Coronavirus here.

He also made an appeal to higher-income people to refrain from cutting wages of the citizens working for them, in case they fail to provide services.

"At this unfortunate time, we should also take care of the economic conditions of people around us as they also have to feed their families."

Mr Modi also asked the people not to go on panic buying as the government has ensured adequate supplies of essential commodities.

While there are many people who are stocking rations and other utilities to face a more adverse condition, the Prime Minister has appealed not to do so as it may bring difficulty for others. Mr Modi said that the advanced economies also could not be spared from the adverse effect of Coronavirus, thus India is also likely to face the turbulence and the impact on the economy will be there.

UNI