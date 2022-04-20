COVID-19: PM Modi to interact with citizens of Varanasi today

New Delhi: In the backdrop of COVID-19 outbreak and subsequent lockdown, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will interact with citizens of Varanasi today at 5 pm via video conferencing.

This will be Prime Minister's first public engagement after the announcement of a countrywide lockdown.

"Will be interacting with the citizens of Varanasi via video conferencing on the 25th at 5 PM. Join the interaction directly via the NaMo App. Do also share your ideas and suggestions for it," Prime Minister tweeted on March 24.

On Tuesday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced a 21-day lockdown in the entire country to deal with the spread of coronavirus, saying that "social distancing" is the only option to deal with the disease, which spreads rapidly.

In a televised address to the nation, Prime Minister Modi said that it is vital to break the chain of the disease and experts have said that at least 21 days are needed for it. (ANI)