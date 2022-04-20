COVID-19: PM Modi to hold meeting with Pokhriyal, top officials on CBSE board exams issue

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will hold a meeting with the Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal, Education Secretary, and other important officials on Wednesday at 12 noon to discuss the issue of CBSE board exams, said sources.

The final decision on the CBSE Board exams can be expected today. Several students, academicians, and politicians have demanded the cancellation of board exams amid growing COVID-19 numbers.

On Tuesday, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had urged the Centre to cancel the CBSE board examinations amid a rise in the number of coronavirus cases in the national capital.

Lakhs of students appear for CBSE Class 10 and 12 board exams every year.

India reported the highest-ever single-day spike in COVID-19 cases with over 1.84 lakh new cases and more than 1,000 deaths in the last 24 hours, according to the Union Health Ministry on Wednesday. (ANI)