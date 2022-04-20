COVID-19: PCI puts all events on hold till April 15

New Delhi: Amid the coronavirus outbreak, the Paralympic Committee of India (PCI) has decided to put on hold all national and state championships till April 15.

"In lieu of the following, PCI has decided to put on hold all events that involve mass gatherings and travel of attendees. Hence, all the PCI affiliated bodies are directed to put on hold all national and state championships, with immediate effect," said PCI in a statement on Wednesday.

"Since the Government of India Advisory is valid till April 15, 2020, PCI shall also review the situation after that and take appropriate decisions," it added.

The PCI was scheduled to host national para-athletics championship in Mysuru from March 26-28 and national swimming championship from March 28-20 in Bengaluru.

A second meeting of the Group of Ministers on Wednesday cancelled all visas, except for a few official categories, till April 15 in the wake of the growing coronavirus scare.

In the meeting held at Nirman Bhavan in the national capital, it was decided that all existing visas, except diplomatic, official, UN/international organisations, employment and project visas, stand suspended till April 15 as the coronavirus outbreak has already seen over 60 positive cases in India.

The coronavirus outbreak has also been declared a "pandemic" by the World Health Organisation (WHO).

–IANS