    COVID-19: Panchayati Raj Dept Extends Financial Aid In UP

    April20/ 2022


    Lucknow: The Panchayati Raj Department on Wednesday extended financial aid by contributing in the Uttar Pradesh COVID-19 Care Fund to tackle the novel coronavirus challenges. Minister of Panchayati Raj Bhupendra Singh Chaudhary and Principal Secretary Manoj Kumar Singh presented a cheque of 53,20,00,000 to UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and assured him of every possible contribution from the department. UNI

