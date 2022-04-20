COVID-19: Panchayati Raj Dept Extends Financial Aid In UP

Lucknow: The Panchayati Raj Department on Wednesday extended financial aid by contributing in the Uttar Pradesh COVID-19 Care Fund to tackle the novel coronavirus challenges. Minister of Panchayati Raj Bhupendra Singh Chaudhary and Principal Secretary Manoj Kumar Singh presented a cheque of 53,20,00,000 to UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and assured him of every possible contribution from the department. UNI