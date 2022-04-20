COVID-19: Oxygen Monitoring System Set Up For UP In Lucknow

Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh Additional Chief Secretary, Home Department Awanish K Awasthi on Saturday informed that an "oxygen monitoring system" has been set up in the state capital amid the increasing number of COVID-19 cases.

Under this system, "a Command Control Centre has been opened at Home Department in Lucknow," said Awasthi.

Speaking to ANI about the new monitoring system, the ACS informed that "through this, Management Information System's (MIS) daily, live report on the movement of Oxygen tankers can be monitored and viewed on a map."

"Software's dashboard will analyse and inform if the tanker is getting delayed - either in filling or in transportation."

"We will create an app which will be installed in driver's mobile phone to act as GPS," he added.

The new initiative comes amidst the acute shortage of medical oxygen that various states are facing.

13,843 COVID-19 cases and 196 deaths were reported in Uttar Pradesh in the last 24 hours, as per the union health ministry update on Saturday morning. —ANI