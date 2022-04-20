COVID-19: Over 5K Fresh Cases, 63 More Deaths In UP

Lucknow: The death toll due to coronavirus climbed to 3,486 in Uttar Pradesh with 63 fresh COVID-19 fatalities reported from the state, a senior official said on Monday.

Among the fresh COVID-19 deaths, state capital Lucknow recorded the highest number of 15, followed by seven deaths in Deoria, five in Kanpur, three each in Prayagraj and Varanasi, among other districts, the health bulletin issued by the UP government said.

Briefing reporters here, Additional Chief Secretary (Medicine and Health) Amit Mohan Prasad said 5,061 fresh cases have been reported from the state.

Of the total fresh COVID-19 cases reported in the state, 791 were from Lucknow followed by Gorakhpur where 374 fresh cases were reported, the health bulletin said.

Prayagraj reported 288 fresh cases of COVID-19, while Kanpur reported 251 and Varanasi 210 fresh cases, it said.

Fresh cases were also reported from Moradabad (160), Ghaziabad (143), Gautam Buddh Nagar (126), Aligarh (121), Saharanpur (110) and Kushinagar (104). The total count of COVID-19 cases in the state stands at 2,30,414 while the number of active cases stands at 54,788, he said.

Till now, as many as 1,72,140 COVID-19 patients have recovered from the disease and have been discharged in the state, Prasad said.

He also informed that on Sunday over 1.36 lakh samples were tested, taking the total count of samples tested so far to 56.26 lakh in UP. —PTI