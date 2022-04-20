COVID-19: Over 2.15 lakh beneficiaries in 18-44 age group vaccinated in last 24 hrs

New Delhi: As many as 2,15,185 beneficiaries of the age group 18 to 44 years received their first dose of COVID-19 vaccine in the last 24 hours, the Union Health Ministry informed on Monday.

As per a release by the ministry, the vaccination drive is underway in 12 states and union territories.

Cumulatively, with 1,08,188 administered doses, Gujarat has vaccinated the most beneficiaries between the age bracket of 18 to 44 years, followed by Rajasthan with 75,817 and Maharashtra with 73,455.

Haryana has administered 54,946 doses, Chhattisgarh 1,025, Delhi 39,799, Haryana 54,946, Jammu and Kashmir 5,562, Karnataka 2,353, Odisha 6,311, Punjab 635, Tamil Nadu 2,521, and Uttar Pradesh 33,242.

The total vaccinations across the country has crossed 15.88 crore mark. The country has administered nearly 16.5 lakh vaccine doses till 8 pm on Monday.

The cumulative number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the country stands at 15,88,71,435.

The 'liberalized and accelerated' phase-3 strategy of Covid-19 vaccination came into force on May 1. Registration for the newly eligible population groups had commenced on April 28.

India on Monday reported 3,68,147 new COVID-19 cases, 3,00,732 discharges, and 3,417 deaths, as per Union Health Ministry. The total cases now stands at 1,99,25,604, including 16,29,3003 recoveries, 2,18,959 deaths. There are currently 34,13,642 active cases in the country. (ANI)



