COVID-19: One person infected, 19 cured in past 24 hrs in Bangladesh

Dhaka: One more person has been infected with coronavirus or COVID-19 in the country in the last 24 hours.

With this, the total number of positive cases has touched 49, so far. Of them, 19 have been cured of the disease.

Director of the Institute of Epidemiology, Disease Control and Research (IEDCR) Prof Meerjady Sabrina Flora made the announcement while addressing the daily online press briefing from Dhaka's Mohakhali on Monday.

Earlier on March 8, the country reported its first three cases of COVID-19. Bangladesh reported the country's first death from coronavirus on March 18.

The new coronavirus pandemic, first emerged in the Chinese city of Wuhan in December last year.

