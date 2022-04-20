Covid-19: One More Tests Positive, Tally Reaches 27 In Bijnor

Bijnor: With one more person tested positive for Novel Coronavirus, the number of people affected in Uttar Pradesh's Bijnor District reached 27 on Monday. Official sources here said that a Jamaati of Chahashiri locality went to Kashmir in a Jamaat after participating in the Markz's Tablighi Zamaat, Nizamuddin, Delhi. After coming back, he concealed himsel in his home. Two days ago on the complaint of the persons of his locality, the police admitted him in a quarantine centre in Vivek College and on Monday his report came positve from Bareilly. According to CMO, Mr VK Yadav, the locality of this patient has been sanitised and sealed to curb the spread of the infection of Corona Virus. The distt administration has appealed the people to follow the lockdown completely.