COVID-19: One More Case Identified In Deoria

Deoria: With one more individual who returned from Mumbai testing positive, the total number of patients in Uttar Pradesh's Deoria increased to two, official sources said on Saturday.

According to sources here, a 32-year-old youth, who returned to the district from Mumbai on April 29 has tested positive. He is a resident of a village in the Tarkulva area.

Confirming the above, Chief Medical Officer (CMO) Dr Alok Pandey said that the youth had been admitted to the isolation ward and his sample had been sent for testing to the Gorakhpur Medical College. In the report that came back on Friday night, the youth was found to be infected and has been sent to the Gorakhpur Medical College for better treatment.

Dr Pandey said that vigilance is being maintained after sealing the village of the patient and the area has been sanitized. The contacts of the infected youth are being traced. UNI