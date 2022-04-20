COVID-19: Odisha brings all doctors, medical students, paramedical staff under state pool

Bhubaneswar (Odisha): The Odisha Government on Friday announced that all doctors belonging to various cadres, dental surgeons, PG doctors, post PG doctors, interns and final year students will be temporarily brought under state pool for deployment in COVID care centres.

In an order, the Odisha Health and Family Welfare Department, said: "In view of recent surge in COVID-19 cases and for its smooth management, all the Doctors belonging to OHMS cadre, OMES cadre, AYUSH, Dental Surgeons, all PG Doctors, Post PG Doctors, Interns, all final year students along with Nursing and Paramedical staffs are temporarily brought under the State Pool for their deployment as per need to different Institutions for effective management of COVID-19 pandemic."

Meanwhile, the state government asked district authorities to increase the frequency of refilling of Oxygen cylinders in all health institution due to increasing requirement of oxygen for treatment of COVID patients amid rising cases in the state, as per an official statement.

Odisha reported 12,238 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, pushing the cumulative case tally to 5,12,400, the state government informed on Friday.

Also, the state saw as many as 6,854 fresh recoveries in the last 24 hours, taking the total recoveries count to 4,23,257. (ANI)