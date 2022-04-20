COVID-19: Number of confirmed cases cross 500,000 mark in US, toll stands at 18,637

Washington: A total of 500,000 people have been tested positive for coronavirus in the US, data from the Johns Hopkins University showed on Saturday morning.

The US has become the first country to record more than 2,000 corona linked deaths in one day, with 2,508 fatalities were reported on Friday, taking the death toll to 18,637. Now, the US is only behind Italy which has recorded 18,849 deaths since the outbreak of the virus.

According to the university data, a total of 500,399 people were tested positive for the virus in the US.

The US has the most number of confirmed cases, followed by Spain and Italy, with 158,273 and 147,577 patients, respectively.

Till date, a total of 1,696,139 people have been infected with the virus across the world, with over 102,000 fatalities, according to the same university.

UNI