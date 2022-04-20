COVID-19: Number of affected goes up to 51 in UP

Lucknow: The number of COVID-19 patients in Uttar Pradesh on Saturday reached 51 after one more patient was diagnosed positive of the virus. on

The new patient was detected late Friday night in Bulandshahr district. This is the first case in Bulandshahr and the 13th district of the state to get affected b the this virus.

The patient was admitted to the hospital in Meerut along with his family members, who too were suspected.

According to a government report, total number of samples found positive in the state so far was 51 which includes in Agra-10, Ghaziabad-5, Noida-18, Lucknow - 8, Lakhimpur-Kheri-1, Moradabad-1, Varanasi – 1, Kanpur – 1, Pilibhit-2, Jaunpur-1, Shamli-1, Bulandshahr -1 and Baghpat -1 .

As many as 14 patients (7- Agra, 2 Ghaziabad and 4 NOIDA, 1 Lucknow) have been declared recovered and discharged.

At least 826 symptomatic travelers have been identified in UP till date while the number of symptomatic travelers hospitalized was 137, the report added.

Meanwhile , UP government has decided to make Level-1 COVID-hospitals operational in all 75 districts of the state at the earliest.

A training of Master trainers from all 75 districts was conducted through Video Conferencing by Health Department, WHO, TSU and KGMU on Friday.

UNI