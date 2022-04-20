COVID-19: NTA extends last dates for entrance test forms

New Delhi: The National Testing Agency (NTA) on Tuesday extended the last date for submission of entrance test forms at seven major educational institutions.

"The NTA understands the importance of academic calendar and schedule, but it is equally concerned about the wellbeing of every citizen, including students," the NTA said.

The seven institutions include Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) where the last date for submission of applications has now been extended till April 30.

For the UGC-National Eligibility Test (UGC-NET)-June 2020, the new last date is May 16 and May 15 for the CSIR-National Eligibility Test (CSIR-NET)-June 2020.

The last date for the All India AYUSH Postgraduate Entrance Test is May 31.

Amidst the COVID-19 shutdown, HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal ''Nishank'' on Monday had advised the National Testing Agency to extend the last dates to submit applications for entrance exams in leading institutions like JNU and others.

The Minister, in a tweet, said he has asked the NTA to postpone the last date for application forms for the ICAR Exam, JNU Entrance Exam, UGC-NET, CSIR-NET, NCHM JEE, IGNOU PhD and Management Entrance Exams.

--IANS