COVID-19: NSFs contribute Rs 29 lakh till now towards PM-CARES Fund

New Delhi: The National Sports Federations (NSFs) have so far made a contribution of Rs 29.50 lakhs towards to Prime Minister''s Citizen Assistance and Relief in Emergency Situations Fund (PM-CARES Fund) established for fight against coronavirus pandemic.

Till now, the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) has contributed Rs 11 lakhs, Indian Golf Union - Rs 10 lakhs, Table Tennis Federation of India -Rs 5 lakhs, All India Tennis Association  Rs 2.50 lakhs, Cycling Federation of India  Rs 1 lakh.

Indian Olympic Association (IOA) President Narinder Batra thanked the NSFs for their contributions and said: "Thank you for your support towards our national duty. We look up to other NSFs and state Olympic associations to also come forward in hour of need, the contributions can be deposited directly by you in the PM Cares Fund under intimation to us."

Besides, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has already made a contribution of Rs 51 crores towards PM-CARES Fund created by Prime Minister Narendra Modi amid the coronavirus pandemic. The Sports Authority of India (SAI) employees have also contributed Rs 76 lakh to PM-CARES Fund.

Various other sportspersons and sports organisations have contributed towards funds established for fight against coronavirus pandemic.

More than 1,200 confirmed cases of coronavirus have been reported so far in India and 32 people have already lost their lives.

--IANS