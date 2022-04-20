COVID-19: Noida Society Locked Down For 3 Days

Noida: A high rise society in Gautam Buddha Nagar has been locked down for three days after a resident of the society tested positive for novel coronavirus (COVID-19), officials said on Tuesday.

The decision to lock down the society came after a resident of Logix Blossom County located in Noida''s Sector-137 tested positive for COVID-19. Following this, the authorities on Tuesday morning sealed the society till March 26. "No one will be allowed to enter or leave the society till 10 a.m.+ on March 26," the District Magistrate said in his order and also asked the district administration to take the required steps to contain the infection. Speaking to IANS, the Gautam Buddha Nagar DMO said, "The society has been locked down as a preventive measure. The entire society will be sanitised before opening it on March 26." Earlier, the Gautam Buddha Nagar administration locked down Nirala Grandeur after two persons with a travel history from Denmark tested positive, while the administration ordered the extension of the lockdown at Supertech Capetown. On Tuesday, the total number of COVID-19 patients rose above 500 with 10 deaths across the country. --IANS



