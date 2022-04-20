COVID-19: Nine More Test Positive In Saharanpur

Saharanpur: With nine more people testing positive, the number of people affected by the Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) reached 160 in this Uttar Pradesh district, Chief Medical Officer said on Saturday.

CMO Dr Baljeet Singh Sodhi said that the samples of suspects in the district had been sent to Lucknow and nine other people have been found to be affected by COVID-19 in the reports.

He said that following the new cases, the number of COVID-19 patients in the district has increased from 151 to 160. UNI