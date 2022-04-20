COVID-19: Nine Foreign Travelers Under Observation

Gonda: As many as nine people of this district with a travel history to coronavirus-infected countries, have been kept under observation, official sources said here on Saturday.

Chief Medical Officer (CMO) Dr Madhu Gairola said that information the information about the foreign returnees was received on Friday.

All of them are under observation and their samples have been sent to Lucknow's Medical College for a test.

These people have traveled in one or many of seven countries affected by the Coronavirus.

Denying the reports of Coronavirus-affected patients in Gonda, the CMO said that as of now, the district is totally safe with no positive case.

Dr Gairola appealed to the people of the district to remain cautious and take all precautions. UNI