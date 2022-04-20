COVID-19: Night curfew in J-K's Reasi from 10 pm to 6 am

Reasi (Jammu and Kashmir): Night curfew has been imposed in municipal limits of Reasi and Katra from 10 pm to 6 am amid the rising number of COVID-19 cases, the District Magistrate (DM) of Jammu and Kashmir's Reasi has informed.

The DM on Tuesday said, "Night curfew from 10 pm to 6 am to be imposed in municipal limits of Reasi and Katra w.e.f today, till further orders. Movement of Vaishno Devi pilgrims through the limits of Katra shall be allowed. Shops to remain open on Monday, Wednesday and Friday."

He also said that milk shops will remain open up to 11 am and medical shops will be open as usual throughout the week. "All eateries to remain open for Vaishno Devi pilgrims on all days," he added.

Public Transport (Matadors or Mini Buses or Buses) shall be permitted to ply only at 50 per cent of its authorized seating capacity, read the order issued by the collector.

Jammu and Kashmir, on Monday, recorded 1,516 fresh cases of COVID-19 and six deaths.

The COVID-19 situation in India has been deteriorating amid the second wave of coronavirus infections. For the past four days, the country has been reporting in excess of two lakh coronavirus infections and over 1,000 related deaths on a daily basis. (ANI)