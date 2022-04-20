COVID-19: New documentary looks at effects on animals

New Delhi: A new documentary, "The Zoo: COVID-19 and Animals", shows the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic on animals.

When the Bronx Zoo announced their four-year-old Malayan tiger Nadia had tested positive for the dreaded virus, the world was shocked to learn that animals can be victims of this pandemic too. Many questions were raised.

Dave Salmoni, a big cat expert, has dived deep to answer these questions in the special documentary.

Salmoni spoke with a wide spectrum of experts, from the World Health Organization to wildlife biologists to veterinarians, to uncover how the virus affects animals and how pet owners can keep their pets and family safe.

"When news about Nadia the tiger came out, the questions immediately began: What about my pets? How do I keep my animals and family safe? We''re going to answer these questions and more through this documentary. We''re speaking to a wide range of experts from the World Health Organization, to wildlife biologists, to veterinarians," said Salmoni.

"We are at war with this disease and so we get down to the nitty gritty, and discuss practical questions about daily lives with our pets. We know animals do play a role in this pandemic, and when it comes to our pets, we have to take care of them like any other member of our family," he added.

"The Zoo: COVID-19 And Animals" will premiere on May 17 on Animal Planet, Animal Planet HD and Discovery Plus app.

"We have been the forefront of busting myths around novel coronavirus with international documentaries. With this latest film, we take a hard look at how animals are being treated during such a crisis and the safety measures that can be taken to keep both, the people and their pets healthy," said Sai Abishek, DirectorContent, Factual & Lifestyle Entertainment  South Asia, Discovery.

--IANS