COVID-19: Neeraj donates Rs 3 lakh to relief funds to combat crisis

New Delhi: Asian Games gold medal-winning javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra on Tuesday said he has donated a total of Rs 3 lakh to the central and Haryana state relief funds to combat the COVID-19 pandemic in the country.

"I have donated a sum of Rs 2 Lakh to #PMCARES fund and Rs 1 Lakh to the Haryana Covid Relief Fund. I hope we all can come together in our own individual capacities to bring relief during this time and help our nation overcome this pandemic," Neeraj said in a tweet.

He is currently in self-isolation at the National Institute of Sports in Patiala after returning from a training trip in Turkey.

Neeraj, who was considered a strong medal hope at the Olympics, recently hailed the decision to postpone the Tokyo 2020 Games by a year in the wake of the global coronavirus outbreak.

"I think this was a welcome decision for us athletes in the circumstances and not something that came as a surprise. While we were looking forward to Tokyo2020, the environment wouldn''t have been appropriate for the event to be celebrated the way it should be," Neeraj had said.

"I would say we should look at this positively as it would allow us a year more to plan and train for the Olympics, which is the biggest sporting event for many athletes.

"There will be some impact on preparations over the next few months till the situation is brought under control, but that is something that all athletes are facing equally."

A total of 47 deaths have been recorded so far in India with more than 1000 cases.

