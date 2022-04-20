COVID-19: NASA developed ventilator gets FDA nod

Washington: A simplified ventilator created by NASA engineers and tailored for use on novel coronavirus (COVID-19) victims won emergency use authorization from the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA), NASA said on Friday.

"This FDA authorization is a key milestone in a process that exemplifies the best of what government can do in a time of crisis," NASA Administrator Jim Bridenstine said in a statement. "This ventilator is one of countless examples of how taxpayer investments in space exploration - the skills, expertise and knowledge collected over decades of pushing boundaries and achieving firsts for humanity - translate into advancements that improve life on Earth".

The ventilator consists of about 80 parts, one-seventh of the number of pieces comprising larger, more complicated machines that are designed for multiple medical users, the release said.

As a result, the machine can be built faster and maintained more easily than traditional machines. It pumps oxygen under high pressure through a tube inserted in a patient's throat directly into the lungs, the release added.

The machine was developed by engineers at NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory (JPL) while working from home during the COVID-19 pandemic. Licenses for the design and technology are being offered at no cost to commercial developers by the California Institute of Technology, which manages JPL for NASA, according to the release.

UNI