COVID-19: My Team 11 donates Rs 5 lakh to the PM Cares Fund

Jaipur: Fantasy sports platform My Team 11 announced on Friday that it has donated a sum of Rs 5 lakh to the Prime Minister''s Citizen Assistance and Relief in Emergency Situations (PM-CARES) Fund in the wake of the ongoing COVID-19 outbreak in the country.

"These are testing times for the country and being a socially responsible organisation it was important for us to do our bit in supporting the fellow citizens," Sanjit Sihag, COO and co-founder of My Team 11 said.

"During these times it is necessary for us to stay together and stay positive. I am hopeful that the situation normalises at the earliest and we can all go back to our regular lives."

A number of sports personalities and teams have announced their contributions towards the PM-CARES FUND. On Thursday, former Indian Premier League (IPL) champions Kolkata Knight Riders announced that they will be contributing a sum to the fund.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India also announced that it will be contributing a sum of Rs 51 crore to the fund. "The BCCI will contribute to Hon''ble Prime Minister''s initiative which is a dedicated national fund (PM-CARES Fund) with the primary objective of dealing with emergency or distress situations," it said in its statement.

--IANS