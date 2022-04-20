COVID-19: Man prefers shaking his leg over handshake

New Delhi: A video clip of a man, who prefers not to shake his hand but leg with his friends as he greets them, went viral on the internet.

The man could be seen wearing a mask, coming out of his vehicle to save himself from the deadly coronavirus (COVID-19 ). One of his friends, walking from the other side was just about to shake hands when the duo taking a pause, realised it wasn''t a good idea.

Later, the two shook their legs to greet each other.

As the man walks ahead, he greeted all the other friends in the same manner.

A user, posting the video, wrote "Have heard of Handshake but what LegShake greetings Grinning faceGrinning face!!! #CoronaVirus Outbreak..."

The video amused netizens and the idea of leg shake to avoid the transmission of the Coronavirus infection.

A user taking to twitter commented "An outstanding move."

Another user wrote, "Can we actually just adopt this now and keep it even after #coronavirus is long gone? It''s pretty cool."

A user said "kick it out."

--IANS