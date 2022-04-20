COVID-19: LS adjourned Sine Die before schedule, conclusion of part two of Budget Session

New Delhi: After the passage of Finance Bill, 2020, the Lok Sabha was adjourned Sine Die on Monday, 11 days ahead of the scheduled conclusion of part two of the Budget session, in the wake of emerging situation arising due to the outbreak of Novel Coronavirus.

The Budget Session was divided into two parts. The first part of the session started on January 31 and ended on February 11, while the second part had begun on March 2 and was to conclude on April 3.

Before adjourning the House Sine Die, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla said during this session, in a total of 23 sittings of the House, 16 Government Bills were laid on the Table of the House and 13 were passed.

He said there were late sittings in the House. The House worked for extra 21 hours and 41 minutes and a total of 109 hours and 23 minutes.

Mr Birla said the budget was discussed for 11 hours and 51 minutes.

He said on Demands for Grants under the Ministry of Railways for financial year 2020-21, there was a discussion of 12 hours and 31 minutes.

There was a discussion of five hours and 21 minutes on the Demands for Grants under the Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment, while the Demands for Grants under the Ministry of Tourism was discussed for four hours and one minute.

He said the Lok Sabha on March 16 guillotined the Outstanding Demands for Grants of the Union Budget 2020-21 and also passed the the Appropriation Bill, 2020.

Mr Birla said the 'state of law and order situation in some parts of Delhi' was discussed in the House for more than four hours and the Minister replied to the discussion. The Ministers made 16 statements during the session.

He said the Members raised 436 issues of urgent public importance and under Rule 377, 399 Members

spoke. A total of 1,765 papers were tabled in the House.

After the House commenced at 1400 hrs, the Bill to give effect to the financial proposals of the Central government for the Financial year 2020-21 was passed in the Lok Sabha, without any discussion.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman moved the Finance Bill, 2020 for consideration and passing.

Mr Birla said the Floor Leaders of all political parties have agreed to pass the Bill without discussion.

The decision to pass the Bill was taken in view of the emerging situation and lockdown, to curb the spread of COVID-19.

The House passed the Finance Bill with voice vote, after passing the amendments made by the government.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi was also present in the House.

