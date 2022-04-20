COVID-19: Kerala announces complete lockdown from May 8

Thiruvananthapuram: The Kerala government on Thursday announced a complete lockdown in the state from May 8 morning in view of the severe COVID-19 surge in the second wave of the pandemic.

The 9-day-lockdown would come into force on May 8 morning and extend up to May 16, according to official sources.

Strict lockdown-like restrictions are already in place in the southern stateand the Pinarayi Vijayan government decided to clamp the complete shutdown in the wake of severe spike in the positive cases.

Kerala had reported the highest ever single day spurt in positive cases on Wednesday adding 41,953 infections.

