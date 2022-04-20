Covid-19: Karnataka Task Force on Health to maintain strict vigil on Kerala border

Mangaluru: Karnataka Task Force Committees on Health at Gram Panchayat-level will keep strict vigil on those crossing the borders from Kerala in the wake of rising Covid-19 cases in the neighbouring State.

Addressing a press conference, Deputy Commissioner Dr K V Rajendra told newsmen here on Saturday that authorities concerned have been directed to form Committees which will patrol border areas to find if anyone has Covid symptoms.

Those arriving from Kerala should have Covid negative certificates and people can also get the tests done at the centres formed in the border areas. There is no restriction on crossing the border, but all the people will be screened, he added.

He said four more border roads will be opened for the public. Up to 4000 swab tests are done daily.

—UNI