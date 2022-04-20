COVID-19: IOC extends remote working till June 8

Beijing: The International Olympic Committee (IOC) has decided that all its Lausanne-based staff will continue to work from home until June amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

"The remote working has been extended until 8 June to follow the formal advice of the authorities to work remotely wherever possible and a minimum risk approach," an IOC spokesperson told Xinhua news agency.

The IOC staff started remote working from March 16 due to the coronavirus outbreak following an official statement from the organisation.

As for the IOC Session, which was originally scheduled to be held before the Tokyo Olympic Games in 2020, the spokesperson responded: "We are currently looking into the planning of future meetings, including the session, and will inform in due course."

--IANS