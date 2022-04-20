COVID-19: International Canoe Federation cancels 2020 Dragon Boat World Championships

Lausanne: International Canoe Federation (ICF) has cancelled the 2020 Dragon Boat World Championships due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The event was scheduled to take place at Bilawali lake in Indore, Madhya Pradesh from November 12-15. Dragon Boat World Championships is a non-Olympic sport which is staged annually.

According to Johns Hopkins University's latest data, the highly contagious virus has infected 1,22,68,518 and claimed over five lakh lives worldwide.

The United States of America is the worst-hit country and has crossed the three-million mark of coronavirus cases and reported more than 1,29,000 deaths.

