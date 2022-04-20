COVID-19: Institute In Kerala Develops Low Cost Emergency Ventilator System

Thiruvananthapuram: Sree Chitra Tirunal Institute for Medical Sciences and Technology (SCTIMST) here has developed an emergency ventilator system based on Artificial Manual Breathing Unit (AMBU).

This comes in the backdrop of the coronavirus outbreak and the subsequent lockdown.

The prototype is ready and the institute under the Department of Science and Technology, Government of India has tied up with Wipro 3D, Bengaluru for the manufacture of the emergency ventilator system.

Dr. Asha Kishore, Director, SCTIMST, said, "The technology was developed in a week. Millions of people worldwide are affected by COVID-19 and the numbers are increasing at a very faster rate. In this alarming situation, a handy artificial manual breathing unit (AMBU) will be highly helpful. SCTIMST has a long tradition of developing and commercializing needy medical devices."

AMBU bag or a bag-valve-mask (BVM) is a hand-held device used to provide positive pressure ventilation to a patient who is either not breathing or who is breathing inadequately. However, the use of a regular AMBU needs a bystander for its operations who is highly susceptible and non-advisable to be in close contact with the COVID-19 patient. Sree Chitra's Automated AMBU Ventilator with inputs from clinical faculty will assist the breathing of the critical patients who have no access to ICU ventilators. For enabling rapid production, the device is designed with readily available components so that it becomes an alternative solution. It provides ventilation support to the needy and is an ideal solution for ventilation shortages, said the director. Dr. Asha Kishore said Wipro 3D responded to the Expression of Interest (EoI) invited by Sree Chitra. "We held an elaborate discussion with technical teams and assessed the prototype. We intend to quickly move into clinical trials and then and manufacturing through Wipro3D Bangalore," she added.

The tie-up involved, joint further improvements and developments, clinical trials and production. This agreement was executed on fast track mode considering the prevailing situation of COVID 19 pandemic.

The Institute involved a cross-departmental team to develop the know-how and was led by Sarath, Nagesh, Vinod Kumar and personnel from the Artificial Organs Division, the Biomedical Technology Wing and Department of Anaesthesia of the Hospital.



