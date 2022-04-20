COVID-19: Govt extends deployment of 100 CAPF companies in Delhi

New Delhi: The Centre has extended the deployment of 100 CAPF companies in the national capital for strengthening security during the ongoing lockdown in view of the COVID-19 pandemic, a senior official said on Thursday.

The Union home ministry, the official told PTI, issued a order on Wednesday extending the deployment of about 10,000 troops in these companies "for maintaining law and order during lockdown in Delhi."

A Central Armed Police Force company has an operational strength of about 100 personnel.

These units, the official said, were deployed in the national capital from February, in batches.

The forces, part of these 100 companies, include the Central Reserve Police Force (41), Rapid Action Force (7), Border Security Force (17), Central Industrial Security Force (6), Sashastra Seema Bal (16) and the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (13).

The 21-day nation-wide lockdown was announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi from March 25 as a measure to ensure social distancing between people and to stop the spread of the pandemic that has claimed thousands of lives and infected lakhs across the globe.

—PTI