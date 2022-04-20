COVID-19: Goa govt starts online admissions in colleges

Panaji: In the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Goa government has started online admissions from Wednesday in all colleges affiliated to the state Directorate of Higher Education (DHE).

Under the centralised online process, students can apply for admission on DHE's portal for various degree courses and need not visit the colleges.

In a circular issued on Tuesday, the Goa education department said all government and aided colleges in the state will have an online admission process from the academic year 2020-21.

"Online admissions in government and aided colleges under administrative control of DHE Goa for courses such as Bachelor of Arts (BA), Bachelor of Commerce (BCom), Bachelor of Science (BSc) Bachelor of Computer Applications (BCA), Bachelor of Business Administration (BBA), law, music, home science, agriculture, Bachelor of Education (BEd) and others shall start from July 15, 2020," the circular said.

"Generally, these colleges were handling the non- professional undergraduate students' admission process independently either online or in person, it added.

The DHE has said in view of the challenges arising due to the COVID-19 pandemic, it is recommended under the Union Ministry of Home Affairs' guidelines to avoid any in- person academic activities, including admissions for the upcoming academic year.

Taking benefit of advances in Information Technology, it is possible to streamline the admission process completely online, including fee payment, without visiting the campus, it added.

Students can apply for admissions on DHE's website - www.dhe.goa.gov.in.

—PTI