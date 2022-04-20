COVID-19: Global death toll surpasses 900,000

Washington: The global death toll from COVID-19 disease has now surpassed 900,000, while the number of cases recorded worldwide stands at 27,695,130, stated the Johns Hopkins University.

The university confirmed that the global death toll now stands at 900,079 while 18,606,083 people have recovered from the disease till now.

The United States continues to be the nation worst hit by the pandemic, it has reported 6,356,310 cases till now and registered a total of 190,649 deaths.

Brazil has the world's second largest death toll which currently stands at 127,464, India has reported 73,890 fatalities till now.

Countries with more than 30,000 fatalities also include Mexico, Britain, Italy, France and Peru.

As per the World Health Organization (WHO), the global coronavirus death toll is nearing 895,000 people, and the number of cases worldwide has crossed 27,486,000.

The global health body declared the outbreak of the new coronavirus a pandemic on March 11, 2020.—UNI