Dehradun: In order to fight the battle against the COVID-19 pandemic, Uttarkashi district has received a thousand masks and 575 pieces of PPE kits.

"GAIL has handed over 1 thousand washable/reusable cotton masks and 575 pieces of PPE kit to fight the virus," District Magistrate Dr Ashish Chauhan said.

According to the official data, the state has reported 317 COVID-19 cases with three deaths so far. (ANI)