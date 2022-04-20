COVID-19: Four fresh cases in UP, three among them have no travel history abroad

Lucknow: The number of novel Coronavirus patients in Uttar Pradesh rose to 42 on Thursday after four new cases, including three in Noida with no travel history abroad and one from Baghpat, were reported.

Seen as a case of community transmission, a 21-year-old woman in Noida detected positive, whose parents are already suffering from the disease. A 33-year-old woman, also living in Noida with no travel history abroad, also tested positive.

In another case from Noida, a 39-year-old man, with no travel history, was also diagnosed with COVID-19.

Baghpat saw the first case on Thursday with a 32-year-old man, who recently returned from Dubai, tested positive.

All the four tests were conducted at the King George's Medical University (KGMU) here in the state capital, whose report was released on Thursday morning.

They were admitted to the hospitals in their respective cities.

According to health officials here, total number of samples found positive in the state has gone up to 42.

Noida has topped the charts with 14 cases, followed by eight each in Agra and Lucknow, three each in Ghaziabad, two in Pilibhit, one each in Lakhimpur-Kheri, Moradabad, Varanasi, Kanpur, Baghpat, Jaunpur and Shamli.

As many as 11 patients have recovered and returned to their homes. Four patients have also recovered and they could be sent to home soon, officials said here.

UNI