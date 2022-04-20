COVID-19: Four Colonies Sealed In UP's Varanasi

Varanasi: After a spurt in people of Gangapur, Lohta, Bajardiha and Madanpura, testing positive for the the Novel Coronavirus, the areas have been declared 'Red Zones'.

District Magistrate (DM) Kaushal Raj Sharma on Monday here said that special surveillance is being maintained in the areas where there have been confirmed cases of the Coronavirus. These areas have been transformed into 'red zones' while the movement of people has been restricted for 72 hours. All roads for the movement have been closed.

The DM said that the scope of the already applicable lockdown in these four areas was strengthened at the colony level. He said that those who came in contact with COVID-19 positive people have also been separated. Apart from preventing people from stepping outside their homes, the entry of people from outside has also been prohibited.

A time relaxation of half-an-hour in the mornings and evenings to buy essential commodities has been extended in these areas. The carts selling vegetables, essential items and milk go up to the barriers put in these areas and people can buy necessities. Mr Sharma said that only the entry of people associated with health and security arrangements is allowed in these areas. Individuals from every home are being scanned. The samples of Corona suspects and affected family members are being taken and sent to the Pandit Deen Dayal Upadhyaya Rajkiya hospital.

He said that vigilance is being maintained in colonies through room cameras so that the correct steps can be taken in time. While appealing to comply with the directions and guidelines issued by the government, he appealed to the people to stay inside their houses and take health-related preventive measures. UNI