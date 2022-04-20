COVID-19: Five new cases in Agra, total 89

Agra: With five more coronavirus positive cases reported in Agra district in Uttar Pradesh, its total number of such cases has gone up to 89.

Of the total, eight have since recovered. One elderly woman patient died two days ago.

Of the 80 patients who are now quarantined at different places, 48 were said to be associated with the Tablighi Jamaat.

Meanwhile, district authorities have sealed 22 hotspot zones in Agra, restricting the movement of city residents.

Health workers have traced 140 people who came in contact with the Tablighis. Around 25 have been home-quarantined.

Meanwhile, despite continued efforts of government agencies, the number of complaints relating to supply of essentials has been increasing.

Vegetable prices have gone up steeply, while milk is in short supply.

The mobilisation of a large number of NGOs and charity organisations has somewhat helped ease the situation.

Business chambers, trade organisations, and professional bodies have been cooperating and supplementing the governmental efforts. The Indian Medical Association has announced a helpline number for those requiring emergency consultation.

