Covid-19: Five More Test Positive

Moradabad: With five more people testing positive for Coronavirus, the number of patients affected by the infections rose to 164 in this Uttar Pradesh district, Chief Medical Officer (CMO) said on Tuesday.



Of the 164 people, 112 patients have recovered while nine others succumbed to the infection.

Moradabad is in the red zone and many areas of the city are hotspots.

CMO Dr MC Garg said that the reports of 65 samples were obtained this morning out of which, five have tested positive.

The positive cases confirmed on Tuesday had returned from Mumbai and are residents of the Adarsh colony. UNI



